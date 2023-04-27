There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX).

In the latest session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) closed at $1.77 down -15.31% from its previous closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2432762 shares were traded. BXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baudax Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,057 led to the insider holds 2,427 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.06M and an Enterprise Value of 5.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $70.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9011, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2649.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BXRX has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 4.28M over the past ten days. A total of 0.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.50M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 129.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 43.57k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.79 and a low estimate of $5.79, while EPS last year was -$126.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.8, with high estimates of -$1.8 and low estimates of -$1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.13.