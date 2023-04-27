There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE).

In the latest session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed at $1.78 down -6.32% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4784855 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 307.37M and an Enterprise Value of 471.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8177.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOSE has traded an average of 3.62M shares per day and 5.53M over the past ten days. A total of 76.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 9.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.87% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $1.59M. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.3M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5M, a decrease of -15.20% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.92M, up 128.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.25M and the low estimate is $142.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 504.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.