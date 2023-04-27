There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FedEx Corporation (FDX).

In the latest session, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) closed at $222.77 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $225.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1813384 shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FedEx Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $240.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $222.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when GORMAN STEPHEN E bought 1,080 shares for $230.75 per share. The transaction valued at 249,205 led to the insider holds 1,258 shares of the business.

SMITH FREDERICK W sold 131,755 shares of FDX for $30,594,181 on Apr 11. The Chairman/CEO now owns 14,459,759 shares after completing the transaction at $232.21 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, SCHWAB SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $231.66 each. As a result, the insider received 857,142 and left with 6,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDX now has a Market Capitalization of 57.92B and an Enterprise Value of 90.64B. As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $248.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FDX has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. A total of 251.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 4.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FDX is 5.04, from 4.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.00% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $4.73, while EPS last year was $6.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.13, with high estimates of $4.76 and low estimates of $3.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.14 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.91. EPS for the following year is $18.33, with 28 analysts recommending between $20.24 and $14.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.01B to a low estimate of $21.62B. As of the current estimate, FedEx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $24.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.37B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.44B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.37B and the low estimate is $86.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.