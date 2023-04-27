There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

As of close of business last night, SBA Communications Corporation’s stock clocked out at $250.20, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $251.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609333 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $252.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $249.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 188.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $312 from $330 previously.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $393 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBAC now has a Market Capitalization of 28.27B and an Enterprise Value of 43.30B. As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $379.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 258.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBAC traded 796.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 566.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.84, SBAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $675.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $688.55M to a low estimate of $666M. As of the current estimate, SBA Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $619.77M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $673.26M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $676.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.1M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.