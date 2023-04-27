There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Vroom Inc. (VRM).

As of close of business last night, Vroom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.82, up 2.22% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0178 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781841 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8598 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 360 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 289 led to the insider holds 202,933 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 4,809 shares of VRM for $4,428 on Mar 06. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 203,293 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Moran Patricia, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 1,038 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 956 and left with 438,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRM now has a Market Capitalization of 129.67M and an Enterprise Value of 703.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9259, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2166.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRM traded 2.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 825.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.26M, compared to 20.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 16.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $241.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.15M to a low estimate of $174M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $923.77M, an estimated decrease of -73.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.77M, a decrease of -48.10% over than the figure of -$73.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, down -46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.