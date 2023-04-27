There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) closed the day trading at $18.68 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $19.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 349884 shares were traded. GSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On February 12, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSL now has a Market Capitalization of 690.30M and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSL has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GSL traded about 597.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GSL traded about 632.85k shares per day. A total of 36.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.48M. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Dividends & Splits

GSL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.64%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for GSL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $7.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.71. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $7.94.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $151.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.75M to a low estimate of $150.27M. As of the current estimate, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.63M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.16M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151.29M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $645.64M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $797.8M and the low estimate is $616.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.