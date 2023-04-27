There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding KBR Inc. (KBR)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) closed the day trading at $55.56 down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $56.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282659 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when LYLES LESTER L sold 17,000 shares for $54.81 per share. The transaction valued at 931,777 led to the insider holds 60,462 shares of the business.

Myles Jennifer sold 4,714 shares of KBR for $256,876 on Feb 21. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 69,902 shares after completing the transaction at $54.49 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Myles Jennifer, who serves as the EVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,449 shares for $50.36 each. As a result, the insider received 72,965 and left with 49,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KBR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 9.26B. As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KBR traded about 999.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KBR traded about 925.36k shares per day. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.95% stake in the company. Shares short for KBR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 3.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

KBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.54, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.71B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.05B and the low estimate is $7.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.