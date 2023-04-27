There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

The closing price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) was $11.39 for the day, down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1736082 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 19, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

On April 13, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 13, 2023, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 763 shares for $15.36 per share. The transaction valued at 11,720 led to the insider holds 244,084 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 347 shares of RLAY for $5,330 on Mar 27. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 135,745 shares after completing the transaction at $15.36 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 347 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider received 5,330 and left with 150,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 966.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 725.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

RLAY traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.64% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.53M with a Short Ratio of 19.53M, compared to 17.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.08% and a Short% of Float of 21.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$3.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.84 and -$4.2.