There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5085946 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2660 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2307.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SONN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mohan Pankaj bought 60,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 35,100 led to the insider holds 181,731 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.59M and an Enterprise Value of 6.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6497.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SONN traded about 900.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SONN traded about 4.73M shares per day. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 259.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 219.47k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300k and the low estimate is $300k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.