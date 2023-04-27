This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

As of close of business last night, CoreCivic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.33, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $8.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940543 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 17,153 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 169,815 led to the insider holds 37,678 shares of the business.

Swindle, Patrick D. sold 35,000 shares of CXW for $335,650 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 202,695 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GARFINKLE DAVID, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 79,961 and left with 316,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXW is 0.96, which has changed by -35.92% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $13.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXW traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 760.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.21M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $471.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.79M to a low estimate of $469.05M. As of the current estimate, CoreCivic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.99M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.37M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473.05M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.