This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

As of close of business last night, Discover Financial Services’s stock clocked out at $101.18, down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $101.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229520 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DFS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares for $114.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,804 led to the insider holds 31,509 shares of the business.

Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares of DFS for $826,000 on Feb 02. The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking now owns 114,493 shares after completing the transaction at $118.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Minetti Carlos, who serves as the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $115.65 each. As a result, the insider received 809,550 and left with 121,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFS now has a Market Capitalization of 27.43B. As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $121.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DFS traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, DFS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.51 and a low estimate of $3.3, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $2.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.41 and $11.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.31. EPS for the following year is $14.03, with 22 analysts recommending between $17.72 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $3.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Discover Financial Services’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94B, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.34B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $13.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.