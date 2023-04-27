Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) closed the day trading at $77.51 down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $79.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1501482 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.46.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $92.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 116,594 led to the insider holds 8,252 shares of the business.

Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares of ES for $153,167 on Feb 16. The Trustee now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $78.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Trustee of the company, sold 1,943 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 157,538 and left with 18,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ES now has a Market Capitalization of 27.98B and an Enterprise Value of 50.55B. As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ES traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ES traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 348.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

ES’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.70, up from 2.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51B, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.34B and the low estimate is $9.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.