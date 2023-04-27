Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

The closing price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) was $41.79 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $42.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4127624 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BK now has a Market Capitalization of 35.42B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $52.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.73.

Shares Statistics:

BK traded an average of 5.87M shares per day over the past three months and 7.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 812.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 787.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 6.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.45, BK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.49B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.38B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.45B and the low estimate is $17.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.