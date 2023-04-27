Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of WW International Inc. (WW)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) closed the day trading at $7.53 up 4.87% from the previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8024714 shares were traded. WW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $3.80 previously.

On March 08, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Stark Heather bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 13,302 shares of the business.

Sistani Sima bought 63,935 shares of WW for $249,999 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 63,935 shares after completing the transaction at $3.91 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, SOBECKI CHRISTOPHER J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,124 and bolstered with 101,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WW now has a Market Capitalization of 462.39M and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WW has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WW traded about 7.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WW traded about 12.29M shares per day. A total of 70.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 8.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 18.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.15 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $235.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.15M to a low estimate of $231.99M. As of the current estimate, WW International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.76M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.67M, a decrease of -12.20% over than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $916.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $855.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.