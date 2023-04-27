Update from GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) was $0.29 for the day, down -5.18% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0156 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550737 shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2810.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Saad Kareem sold 5,338 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,659 led to the insider holds 197,335 shares of the business.

Saad Kareem sold 2,776 shares of WGS for $941 on Apr 03. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 184,659 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, White Karen Ann, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 1,731 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 587 and left with 53,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGS now has a Market Capitalization of 244.74M and an Enterprise Value of 197.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7594.

Shares Statistics:

WGS traded an average of 4.45M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 27.85M with a Short Ratio of 27.85M, compared to 10.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.15M to a low estimate of $37.8M. As of the current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $53.94M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.33M, an increase of 44.70% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $215.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $234.69M, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.97M and the low estimate is $245M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.