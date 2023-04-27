Update from Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): A steady trajectory

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed the day trading at $54.13 down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $55.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2076652 shares were traded. NDAQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NDAQ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $70 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Smith Bryan Everard sold 5,000 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 262,550 led to the insider holds 48,083 shares of the business.

Smith Bryan Everard sold 3,000 shares of NDAQ for $168,510 on Feb 28. The Executive Vice President now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $56.17 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Smith Bryan Everard, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $57.06 each. As a result, the insider received 342,360 and left with 56,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDAQ now has a Market Capitalization of 28.05B and an Enterprise Value of 33.03B. As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $69.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NDAQ traded about 2.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NDAQ traded about 3.47M shares per day. A total of 491.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

NDAQ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $915.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $930M to a low estimate of $892.74M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.82M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $893.64M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.