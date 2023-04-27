Update from News Corporation (NWSA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) was $16.65 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $16.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1739877 shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $17 previously.

On October 17, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $17.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 409,165 led to the insider holds 63,956 shares of the business.

Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of NWSA for $1,536,417 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 87,706 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWSA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.13B and an Enterprise Value of 13.03B. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $21.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

NWSA traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 576.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 495.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.5M with a Short Ratio of 12.50M, compared to 8.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, News Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51B, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.38B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.52B and the low estimate is $10B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.