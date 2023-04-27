Update from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) was $1.14 for the day, up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953825 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 213.59M and an Enterprise Value of 196.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIGL is 0.72, which has changed by -53.06% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2785.

Shares Statistics:

RIGL traded an average of 2.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.16M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 8.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.86M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.73M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.87M, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.24M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.7M and the low estimate is $107.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.