Update from Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT): A steady trajectory

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed the day trading at $1.36 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528137 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1367.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78k whereas that against EBITDA is -17.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMMT is -1.02, which has changed by -18.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.40% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7181, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8834.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMMT traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMMT traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 193.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.78M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 4.69M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.