Update from Vale S.A. (VALE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) was $13.89 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $13.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23783009 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

On February 09, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $17.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 72.29B and an Enterprise Value of 82.93B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07.

Shares Statistics:

VALE traded an average of 23.99M shares per day over the past three months and 27.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 34.24M with a Short Ratio of 41.24M, compared to 48.92M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.69, VALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The current Payout Ratio is 95.80% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.13B to a low estimate of $8.19B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $10.81B, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.64B, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.11B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.41B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.