Wallbox N.V. (WBX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) closed the day trading at $2.78 down -11.18% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150229 shares were traded. WBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBX now has a Market Capitalization of 651.69M and an Enterprise Value of 730.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $12.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5572, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2148.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBX traded about 586.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBX traded about 647.4k shares per day. A total of 164.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.40M. Insiders hold about 70.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.42M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.08M and the low estimate is $272.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.