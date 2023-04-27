What shareholders can do to beat the market with Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) stock

In the latest session, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) closed at $0.69 down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0311 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484706 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blend Labs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Ghamsari Nima sold 169,242 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 158,766 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 15,180 shares of BLND for $24,819 on Feb 01. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 440,057 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 45,943 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,475 and left with 455,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 208.36M and an Enterprise Value of 86.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1901, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9360.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLND has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 908.85k over the past ten days. A total of 238.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 9.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34.6M to a low estimate of $32.55M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.52M, an estimated decrease of -52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.1M, a decrease of -38.80% over than the figure of -$52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.2M, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.7M and the low estimate is $126.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.