What shareholders can do to beat the market with FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) stock

In the latest session, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) closed at $2.72 up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972135 shares were traded. FIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIP now has a Market Capitalization of 336.12M and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIP has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9030.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIP has traded an average of 481.88K shares per day and 548.88k over the past ten days. A total of 102.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.31M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FIP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 6.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FIP is 0.12, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.97M, up 61.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $451M and the low estimate is $451M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.