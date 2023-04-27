What shareholders can do to beat the market with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) stock

As of close of business last night, KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.30, down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $51.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2526230 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $60.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares for $38.83 per share. The transaction valued at 295,108,000 led to the insider holds 37 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 40,000 shares of KKR for $2,217,648 on Mar 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,434,144 shares after completing the transaction at $55.44 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 44.17B and an Enterprise Value of 76.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $60.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KKR traded 3.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 862.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, KKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -35.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$35.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.83B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.26B and the low estimate is $7.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.