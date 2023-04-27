What shareholders can do to beat the market with Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock

As of close of business last night, Li Auto Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.43, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $22.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5168086 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 23.83B and an Enterprise Value of 17.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $41.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LI traded 7.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 976.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.06M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 35.28M with a Short Ratio of 29.83M, compared to 32.38M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 107.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.29B, an increase of 171.20% over than the figure of $107.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.49B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 106.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.35B and the low estimate is $15.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.