What shareholders can do to beat the market with Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) stock

As of close of business last night, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock clocked out at $108.35, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $107.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710998 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Jacobsen S. Chris sold 3,487 shares for $110.06 per share. The transaction valued at 383,779 led to the insider holds 23,879 shares of the business.

WIDMER KATHY sold 1,000 shares of TXRH for $105,460 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 15,700 shares after completing the transaction at $105.46 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Tobin Regina A., who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,215 shares for $103.84 each. As a result, the insider received 230,006 and left with 13,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXRH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.54B and an Enterprise Value of 8.12B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $113.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXRH traded 828.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 772.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TXRH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 4.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.84, TXRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 46.20% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.15 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $987.49M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.