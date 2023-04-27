What shareholders can do to beat the market with VMware Inc. (VMW) stock

In the latest session, VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) closed at $123.38 down -2.18% from its previous closing price of $126.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2089414 shares were traded. VMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VMware Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $135.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rowe Zane sold 35,715 shares for $124.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,447,592 led to the insider holds 174,162 shares of the business.

Brulard Jean Pierre sold 6,651 shares of VMW for $804,838 on Dec 22. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 69,563 shares after completing the transaction at $121.01 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Rowe Zane, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of the company, sold 17,860 shares for $120.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,143,608 and left with 160,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMW now has a Market Capitalization of 53.18B and an Enterprise Value of 59.52B. As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $132.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VMW has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 426.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 7.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.14 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.87 and $6.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.34B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $3.22B. As of the current estimate, VMware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.35B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.01B and the low estimate is $14.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.