Which analyst expects Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ladder Capital Corp’s stock clocked out at $8.95, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $8.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804828 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LADR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LADR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B. As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $11.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LADR traded 888.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 674.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, LADR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.07.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $89.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.5M to a low estimate of $69.1M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $56.2M, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.07M, an increase of 39.50% less than the figure of $58.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.52M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.9M and the low estimate is $324.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.