Which analyst expects OceanPal Inc. (OP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, OceanPal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -4.27% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573566 shares were traded. OP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.20M and an Enterprise Value of -250.64k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OP has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.7727.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OP traded 784.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 523.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.84M. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 476.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 331.27k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, OP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 131.32%.