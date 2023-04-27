Which analyst expects Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $10.91 up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39934479 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $12.51 per share. The transaction valued at 325,260 led to the insider holds 43,441 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of RIOT for $166,101 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 69,441 shares after completing the transaction at $6.39 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Jackman William Richard, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 1,018,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 171.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIOT has traded an average of 19.82M shares per day and 26.66M over the past ten days. A total of 156.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.94M with a Short Ratio of 31.94M, compared to 32.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.13% and a Short% of Float of 20.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $76.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.3M to a low estimate of $72.66M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.79M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.04M, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.06M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $427.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $314.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.02M and the low estimate is $370.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.