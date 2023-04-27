Which analyst expects Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.02, up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $49.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2563503 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $48 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when NASON MARK A sold 1,093 shares for $45.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,314 led to the insider holds 18,903 shares of the business.

NASON MARK A sold 2,100 shares of SKX for $96,616 on Mar 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 19,996 shares after completing the transaction at $46.01 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, GREENBERG MICHAEL, who serves as the President of the company, sold 15,756 shares for $45.16 each. As a result, the insider received 711,541 and left with 387,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.56B and an Enterprise Value of 8.49B. As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $50.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKX traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 3.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.31B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.