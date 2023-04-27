ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) was $1.07 for the day, down -10.83% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3504999 shares were traded. ZFOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZFOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 02, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $4.50.

On November 10, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 10, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZFOX now has a Market Capitalization of 235.97M and an Enterprise Value of 363.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZFOX has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9269.

Shares Statistics:

ZFOX traded an average of 799.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.65M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZFOX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 733.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 280.96k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZFOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.39M, up 109.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.2M and the low estimate is $195.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.