A correction may be in store for GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) shares?

As of close of business last night, GEE Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 13.33% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0589 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214203 shares were traded. JOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5089 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOB now has a Market Capitalization of 49.06M and an Enterprise Value of 33.94M. As of this moment, GEE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5698.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOB traded 432.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 387.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JOB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 296.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 122.66k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $39.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.17M to a low estimate of $39.17M. As of the current estimate, GEE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.63M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.93M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.11M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.45M and the low estimate is $172.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.