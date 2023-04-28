A correction may be in store for Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) shares?

In the latest session, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed at $77.87 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $77.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524588 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryder System Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Ravindran Rajeev sold 10,500 shares for $98.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,031,835 led to the insider holds 6,058 shares of the business.

HODES SANFORD J. sold 3,750 shares of R for $369,788 on Feb 17. The SVP, C Procur Of, Corp Dev Of now owns 25,002 shares after completing the transaction at $98.61 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Sensing John S., who serves as the President, Global SCS & DTS of the company, sold 14,149 shares for $92.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,313,876 and left with 45,343 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, R now has a Market Capitalization of 3.60B and an Enterprise Value of 10.42B. As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $102.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, R has traded an average of 290.10K shares per day and 290.76k over the past ten days. A total of 47.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.66M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for R is 2.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 13.70% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.28 and a low estimate of $2.82, while EPS last year was $4.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.1 and $11.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.82. EPS for the following year is $11.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $13.18 and $10.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.11B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.06B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.29B and the low estimate is $12.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.