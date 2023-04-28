A correction may be in store for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) shares?

As of close of business last night, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.90, up 24.74% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1785 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877756 shares were traded. SABS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SABS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when HAMILTON CHRISTINE E bought 10,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 7,297 led to the insider holds 4,993,090 shares of the business.

Sullivan Eddie Joe bought 14,000 shares of SABS for $10,315 on Sep 07. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 5,230,564 shares after completing the transaction at $0.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABS now has a Market Capitalization of 36.56M and an Enterprise Value of 34.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABS has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8191.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SABS traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.01M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SABS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 133.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 197.76k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.62.