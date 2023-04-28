A correction may be in store for Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) shares?

In the latest session, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) closed at $0.16 down -9.64% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0169 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966495 shares were traded. UFAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1579.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unique Fabricating Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 18, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $16 previously.

On July 27, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UFAB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09M and an Enterprise Value of 49.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFAB has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6051.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UFAB has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 5.01M over the past ten days. A total of 11.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UFAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 225.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 126.58k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.07M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $33M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.67M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154M and the low estimate is $154M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.