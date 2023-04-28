A glimpse at Banco Santander S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed at $3.61 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1131 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3367288 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAN now has a Market Capitalization of 59.91B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0124.

For the past three months, SAN has traded an average of 5.31M shares per day and 3.46M over the past ten days. A total of 16.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.79B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.17M, compared to 7.42M on Mar 14, 2023.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAN is 0.12, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

