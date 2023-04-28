A glimpse at Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed at $19.37 down -6.79% from its previous closing price of $20.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006661 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when DOBMEIER ERIC sold 23,800 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 513,528 led to the insider holds 302,338 shares of the business.

Jerel Davis sold 295,808 shares of KDNY for $6,138,223 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 443,713 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Krishnan Mahesh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 924 shares for $23.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,261 and left with 1,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 204.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KDNY has traded an average of 590.75K shares per day and 667.75k over the past ten days. A total of 69.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 2.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$3.07, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$3.41.