A glimpse at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.15, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528857 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

On May 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Barker Jon sold 150,833 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,392,038 led to the insider holds 492,482 shares of the business.

Barker Jon sold 14,167 shares of SPWH for $133,198 on Dec 15. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 643,315 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Barker Jon, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 6,953 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 66,054 and left with 15,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWH now has a Market Capitalization of 311.97M and an Enterprise Value of 703.02M. As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPWH traded 523.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 850.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.35% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $266.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.35M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.5M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.72M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $360.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.