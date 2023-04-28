A glimpse at Vyant Bio Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) closed at $0.33 up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041360 shares were traded. VYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2902.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vyant Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Harris Geoffrey E. sold 765 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021 led to the insider holds 14,019 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13M and an Enterprise Value of -4.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYNT has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8642.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VYNT has traded an average of 55.59K shares per day and 205.68k over the past ten days. A total of 5.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.44M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VYNT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 159.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 178.36k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.19.