A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

The price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed at $3.31 in the last session, up 1.22% from day before closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605232 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHT now has a Market Capitalization of 98.31M and an Enterprise Value of 3.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4701.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AHT traded on average about 638.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 1.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.68 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.86 and -$5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $313.85M to a low estimate of $301.26M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.14M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $366.63M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.