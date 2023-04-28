A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

After finishing at $4.60 in the prior trading day, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) closed at $4.53, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672448 shares were traded. GLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLUE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLUE now has a Market Capitalization of 401.29M and an Enterprise Value of 185.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLUE has reached a high of $12.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6627, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9404.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 158.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 295.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.98M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLUE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 12.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.23 and -$3.53.