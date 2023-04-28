A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

After finishing at $248.06 in the prior trading day, Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) closed at $259.92, up 4.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809246 shares were traded. SAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $262.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $230 from $188 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $269 to $288.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when COL DOUGLAS L sold 1,233 shares for $292.93 per share. The transaction valued at 361,180 led to the insider holds 7,055 shares of the business.

SUGAR PATRICK D sold 980 shares of SAIA for $287,659 on Mar 06. The EVP Operations now owns 8,869 shares after completing the transaction at $293.53 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, RAMU RAYMOND R, who serves as the Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of the company, sold 7,936 shares for $280.71 each. As a result, the insider received 2,227,678 and left with 3,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.17B. As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $306.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 273.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 423.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 25.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $2.6, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $3.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.25 and $11.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.41. EPS for the following year is $13.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $13.04.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $667.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $685M to a low estimate of $658.57M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $661.22M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.12M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $748.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.04M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.