A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

After finishing at $94.89 in the prior trading day, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $98.58, up 3.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998346 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.34.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 5.50B. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $119.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.25. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $11 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.