ABSI (Absci Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) closed at $1.33 down -8.28% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512929 shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Absci Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABSI now has a Market Capitalization of 168.16M and an Enterprise Value of 26.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $7.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8226.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABSI has traded an average of 423.72K shares per day and 324.43k over the past ten days. A total of 91.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $1.58M. As of the current estimate, Absci Corporation’s year-ago sales were $819k, an estimated increase of 173.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7M, an increase of 169.50% less than the figure of $173.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75M, up 152.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.5M and the low estimate is $19.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.