Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at $60.96 down -5.69% from the previous closing price of $64.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315940 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Day Christopher sold 3,675 shares for $69.24 per share. The transaction valued at 254,457 led to the insider holds 18,117 shares of the business.

Wang Feng-Ming sold 16,644 shares of AMBA for $1,279,091 on Mar 17. The CEO now owns 718,152 shares after completing the transaction at $76.85 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Kohn Leslie, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,881 shares for $76.85 each. As a result, the insider received 913,055 and left with 917,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $99.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 452.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 377.65k shares per day. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $62.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.29M to a low estimate of $61.7M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.31M, an estimated decrease of -31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.17M, a decrease of -17.00% over than the figure of -$31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.19M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.61M, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435M and the low estimate is $326.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.