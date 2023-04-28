An average trading volume for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.84 in the prior trading day, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) closed at $1.85, up 0.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107579 shares were traded. CSSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSSE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On July 21, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On May 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2021, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR bought 1,860,015 shares for $2.30 per share. The transaction valued at 4,278,034 led to the insider holds 2,153,123 shares of the business.

Weiss Lurie Christina bought 17,500 shares of CSSE for $40,250 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 58,007 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Apollo Management Holdings GP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,490,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12,450,000 and left with 864,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSSE now has a Market Capitalization of 57.84M and an Enterprise Value of 536.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSSE has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3281.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 324.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSSE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.55 and a low estimate of -$1.79, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.59 and -$6.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.4. EPS for the following year is -$4.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.04 and -$6.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $110.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112M to a low estimate of $109.82M. As of the current estimate, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.21M, an estimated increase of 278.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.96M, an increase of 218.70% less than the figure of $278.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.26M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.81M, up 97.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $574.61M and the low estimate is $541M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.