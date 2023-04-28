An average trading volume for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $14.84 in the prior trading day, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at $15.17, up 2.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11317111 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 313.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when GONCALVES LOURENCO bought 100,000 shares for $14.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,496,350 led to the insider holds 2,464,885 shares of the business.

Koci Keith bought 7,300 shares of CLF for $108,548 on Apr 27. The EVP & President, CC Services now owns 383,358 shares after completing the transaction at $14.87 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Taylor Douglas C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,000 shares for $21.25 each. As a result, the insider received 892,576 and left with 118,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B and an Enterprise Value of 12.85B. As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.04M with a Short Ratio of 30.04M, compared to 33.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.07B to a low estimate of $5.44B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.99B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.87B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.