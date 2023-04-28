An average trading volume for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $5.98 in the prior trading day, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) closed at $6.17, up 3.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588353 shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RPAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 10, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 493,750 led to the insider holds 54,769 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 65,000 shares of RPAY for $481,650 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,560,559 shares after completing the transaction at $7.41 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,250 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 583.23M and an Enterprise Value of 980.21M. As of this moment, Repay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $14.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 767.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.03M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $69.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.3M to a low estimate of $67.25M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.56M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.52M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.97M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.23M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.34M and the low estimate is $304.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.