An average trading volume for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $21.35 in the last session, up 9.99% from day before closing price of $19.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11160251 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 998,695 led to the insider holds 1,267,994 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 1,237 shares of RUN for $22,706 on Apr 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 176,270 shares after completing the transaction at $18.36 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 235 shares for $18.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,316 and left with 177,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 12.27B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 247.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUN traded on average about 9.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.59M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 34.7M with a Short Ratio of 34.70M, compared to 32.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.24 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $518.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584.1M to a low estimate of $421M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $495.78M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.29M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $674M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508.4M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.